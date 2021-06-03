Walmart, AT&T Team Up through Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to Help More People Access the Internet

To help the millions of Americans who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19, Walmart and AT&T are working together to offer eligible customers select home internet and wireless plans via AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless for little or even no cost. These offers are available through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB),1 and customers can find eligible plans on Walmart.com and in more than 2,300 Walmart stores across the country. If signing up for an eligible plan at Walmart, customers must complete their EBB enrollment with AT&T PREPAID or Cricket.

EBB is a temporary federal government program that provides eligible customers a temporary benefit of up to $50/mo. on eligible home internet or wireless service. Eligible households on qualifying Tribal lands can receive a benefit of up to $75/mo.

Leaders from Walmart and AT&T reiterated their commitment to making the internet more accessible to all Americans, especially those most impacted by the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the digital divide in America as many underserved households were unable to afford broadband connectivity to work from home or enable their children to participate in remote learning. Through our collaboration with AT&T, we are staying true to our mission and making this important resource available to our customers at an affordable price,” said Mehrdad Akbar, vice president of wireless and photo services, at Walmart U.S. “This isn’t a problem that was created overnight, nor will it be solved quickly, but every step in the right direction helps.”

“This past year dealt a financial blow to many Americans. To help address this, Walmart and the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio are teaming up to support the communities we serve and do our part in helping to bridge the digital divide that exists across the country,” said John Dwyer, President of the AT&T Prepaid Portfolio (includes Cricket Wireless). “Offering plans eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to eligible customers is just another way we can work together to make life easier for those who have been financially impacted over the past year.”

If you’ve been financially affected by COVID-19 or currently participate in financial assistance programs such as SNAP or Medicaid, you could be eligible for temporary relief on an AT&T PREPAID or Cricket Wireless plan.

Customers who qualify for the EBB program have multiple options to find the best plan for their needs. Families on the move or working at home can connect to the internet with a mobile hotspot device on a data-only plan. The mobile hotspot with a data-only plan delivers internet access to up to 15 Wi-Fi enabled devices like a computer, a tablet, and more.

If what you need is voice service and wireless internet access on your phone, then a smartphone plan is a great choice.

AT&T PREPAID OFFERS

AT&T PREPAID Data Plan for Tablets and Hotspots: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)

after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.) AT&T PREPAID 15GB: Free 15GB of high-speed, data after temporary EBB applied (regularly $40/mo.)

after temporary EBB applied (regularly $40/mo.) AT&T PREPAID Unlimited : Free Unlimited high-speed data 2 after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.)

: after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $65/mo.) AT&T PREPAID Unlimited Plus: Unlimited high-speed data3 + 10GB of Mobile Hotspot, 100GB Cloud Storage, 5G Access for $10/mo. after $15 AutoPay discount and temporary EBB applied (regularly $75/mo.)

All eligible AT&T PREPAID phone plans include unlimited talk and text and unlimited text2 from the U.S. to over 100 countries, plus talk/text/data usage in Mexico and Canada.

CRICKET WIRELESS OFFERS

Cricket Simply Data: 100GB of high-speed data and 5G access for $5/mo . after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.)

. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.) Cricket More: Unlimited calls and data 4 + 15 GB of Mobile Hotspot for $10/mo . after temporary EBB applied (regularly $60/mo.). $5/mo. for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).

. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $60/mo.). $5/mo. for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge). Cricket Core: Unlimited calls and data4 for $5/mo. after temporary EBB applied (regularly $55/mo.). Free for single line customers with Auto Pay credit (applied to second service charge).

Customers must first verify eligibility through the federal government at www.getemergencybroadband.org.

Eligible AT&T PREPAID customers can then enroll in the benefit online at www.att.com/prepaidrelief.

Eligible Cricket customers can apply for the EBB online at, https://www.cricketwireless.com/emergency-broadband-benefit.html or at any Cricket store.

And for prepaid customers who aren’t eligible for the EBB benefit, AT&T PREPAID and Cricket Wireless will continue to offer high value, innovative devices and straightforward, affordable plans on our reliable network that help ensure you can stay connected to who and what matters most.