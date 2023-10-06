Walker Automotive sets up shop in Pineville

Friday, October 6, 2023
After much deliberation about a location in Pineville, Walker Automotive settled on Hwy 28 East near the Expressway, in a rather unique building. The structure was built as a bank in 1971 and later became a pest control company. Walker renovated the 50-year-old structure, keeping with the original plan as much as possible. The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce and Pineville Dignitaries welcomed the Walker Used Car lot with a ribbon cutting and cake.

