Walker Automotive announces purchase of First Turn in Scott, La

The First Turn powersports and outdoor equipment operations in Scott, Louisiana is now Walker First Turn.

Walker Automotive announced earlier this week that they executed the final closing documents after more than six months working on details of the transaction. This acquisition will expand Walker’s product mix of new and used automobiles into the powersports and outdoor equipment arena and marks Walker’s first venture outside of Alexandria. Walker First Turn will remain in it’s current location on the 1-10 service road in Scott, Louisiana. Additionally Walker will welcome all the existing First Turn employees into the Walker organization, increasing Walker’s total number of employees to more that 325.

Bill young started First Turn in Crowley in 1974 and moved the store to it’s current location in Scott in 2004, family owned for 47 years. Walker was founded in 1919 as an Alexandria Auto Company, Inc. by Foster Walker Sr. and is currently 103 years old and a fourth generation owned business.

“The acquisition by such a similarly run company is exactly what Loretta and I were looking for when we decided to sell the business”, Bill said.

Lawrence Searcy Jr., President of Walker Automotive says, “Walker has its roots in Central Louisiana but we have been selling and servicing customers from all around the state and particularly in Acadiana for decades.”

Walker is also a two time winner of the Better Business Torch Award for outstanding ethical practices and has won many industry national awards for sales and service.

