Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Walk On’s terminates relationship with Covington location franchise holder

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Walk On’s restaurant franchise has terminated it’s relationship with Covington franchise holder, Brandon Hargrave, after he posted a racially charged rant on Facebook.

The post included a video of, what appears to be, African American children trick or treating on the front porch of his home. In his post, Hargrave insulted the children’s actions and used prejudice language.

In the video the children can be seen taking handfuls of candy from a bowl on the front porch, despite a sign near the bowl saying “Please take one so everyone can get one”.

You can watch the full story below.

