Wal-Mart Homicide Suspect Indicted for First Degree Murder

On September 25, Kayla Giles (AKA Kayla Coutee) was indicted for First Degree Murder in the September 8 homicide of her estranged husband at Wal-Mart on Coliseum Blvd. The indictment for First Degree Murder, which can be punishable by life in prison or the death penalty, was handed down by a grand jury. Alexandria Police Chief Jerrod King and Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell both share their appreciation for the hard work by the APD Detective Division and Assistant District Attorney Monica Doss in this case.