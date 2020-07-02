Waitr & LifeShare Team Up to Fight Against Covid-19

Free Food Delivery When You Donate Blood

Alexandria, LA – Waitr and LifeShare Blood Center are working together to help replenish the depleted blood supply here in Alexandria. The companies announced today that anyone who gives blood with LifeShare beginning Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 4 will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Waitr along with a facemask to help fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During May, LifeShare’s inventory of blood was depleted by about 80% and donations are desperately needed now. It remains a challenge for LifeShare to supply hospitals in our region with the blood they need to help local patients, please help by donating.

“One in three people will need blood at some point in their lives,” said Benjamin Prijatel, Senior Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare. “This campaign, called United We Give, helps remind us all that the availability of lifesaving blood is not a guarantee. This lifesaving tool is only available when the community unites to help one another.”

Operating on extended hours due to the pandemic, the Alexandria LifeShare donor center will be open Thursday and Friday from 8am-7pm; and Saturday from 8am-3pm for the blood drive. The center is located at 2051 North Mall Drive in Alexandria. In addition to the free delivery coupon and mask, each donor will receive a box combo coupon from Cane’s, the presenting sponsor.

Donors can redeem the free Waitr delivery code until July 31.

To protect donors, LifeShare follows strict FDA guidelines regarding health and safety, similar to those of other healthcare professionals. Additionally, LifeShare has implemented exceptionally stringent cleaning procedures. To reduce the number of donors giving blood at one time, LifeShare and Waitr encourage donors to make an appointment at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/centers.

