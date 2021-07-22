Waitr Expands Service in Greater Alexandria Area

Alexandria, LA – Beginning today, more people in the Alexandria area can get their favorite food delivered straight to their doors than ever before. Waitr is expanding its delivery service in Greater Alexandria – this time officially launching in Marksville.

The debut in Marksville continues a long string of new service areas in 2021 for the popular food app. It has added delivery to multiple new underserved cities and towns through the South, including multiple new cities in Louisiana. Waitr debuted in Alexandria in 2017.

Waitr is kicking off its debut in Marksville with special free delivery. Anyone in the cities can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app. This limited-time offer is good for all orders no matter whether you order one meal … or meals for whole family.

In addition to its continuous expansion in the area, Waitr has upgraded its product offerings to better support its restaurant partners, diners, drivers and the community as a whole. It recently completed integrations with several of the country’s top delivery management and optimization platforms – providing its restaurant partners with the opportunity to increase order accuracy, efficiency, reach and revenue.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the Marksville area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.

Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2021, Waitr, Bite Squad and Delivery Dudes operate in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 800 cities.