Waitr Delivering Locally Collected Donations to Food Bank Today in Alexandria

Alexandria, LA – Louisiana-based Waitr is making special deliveries this week supporting area food banks with donations collected right here in Alexandria. The delivery of the food items is the culmination of a month-long food drive which the food app collected non-perishable food donations at select Alexandria-restaurant partner locations to help feed local families in need.

Donations will be picked up beginning today from these local restaurants who partnered with Waitr for the much-need food drive: Rosie Jo’s (3140 S MacArthur Dr.); Great American Burgers (Alexandria Mall); Auntie Anne’s (Alexandria Mall); Pamela’s Bayou In a Bowl (2049 North Mall Drive).

Waitr will deliver all the donations to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana in Alexandria. Demand has spiked at food banks and pantries as the Covid-19 crisis continues, with food organizations warning it may experience a massive food shortage in the coming months.

Waitr customers have also donated money to the Holiday Food Drive when they ordered from the favorite restaurants on the app or the Waitrapp.com website. Waitr will match a portion of all the customers’ donations.

Restaurants report their customers have been very generous with their donations. The most-needed food bank items included proteins (canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter), grains (high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice), canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water.