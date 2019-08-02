VPSO and Cryer’s Sports Seeking Donations for “Survival Kits”

Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept .- The Vernon Parish Coroner’s Sex Assault Response Team has teamed with the Sheriff’s Office and Cryer’s Sports to help raise monetary and physical donations towards “Survival Kits” for victims of sexual assault. Monetary donations may be left at Cryer’s Sports in Leesville, or with Det. Rhonda Jordan of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. Donations of travel size hygiene products as well as new undergarments may be donated at the Sheriff’s Office. For more information call 337-238-7248