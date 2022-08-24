Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Voting is open for the 2022 Bizzy Awards

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
CAST YOUR VOTE for the best in each of the nine categories. Each Chamber of Commerce Member Representative is allowed one ballot. Only ballots submitted by Chamber of Commerce Member Representatives will be counted.
It’s time to shine a spotlight and honor local businesses and industries at the 2022 Bizzy Awards, presented by Crest Industries.
Friday, September 9, 2022
Alexandria Convention Center at the Avalon Suites And Hotel
225 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
Cocktails at 6 p.m., Seated Dinner at 7 p.m., Program at 7:30 p.m.
Cash Bar, Attire: Dinner / Cocktail

