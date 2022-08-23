Voting begins today for the Chamber of Commerce Bizzy Awards
It’s time to shine a spotlight and honor local businesses and industries at the 2022 Bizzy Awards, presented by Crest Industries.
Friday, September 9, 2022
Alexandria Convention Center at the Avalon Suites And Hotel
225 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303
Cocktails at 6 p.m., Seated Dinner at 7 p.m., Program at 7:30 p.m.
Cash Bar, Attire: Dinner / Cocktail
Cast your vote today for the best in each of these nine categories. Each Chamber of Commerce Member Representative is allowed one ballot. Only ballots submitted by Chamber of Commerce Member Representatives will be counted.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Preview/?sm=o2pPPFKQV46WzRAV3qeElmbu_2FOj1H2HmBM_2FE0EICcOsXaGspj56tLGu3xvwNAfED
Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting
categories of:
Cleco Innovation Award
Procter & Gamble Equality & Inclusion Award
Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year
Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award
Louisiana Central We Make Good Stuff Award
Emerging Leader