Voting begins today for the Chamber of Commerce Bizzy Awards

It’s time to shine a spotlight and honor local businesses and industries at the 2022 Bizzy Awards, presented by Crest Industries.

Friday, September 9, 2022

Alexandria Convention Center at the Avalon Suites And Hotel

225 N MacArthur Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303

Cocktails at 6 p.m., Seated Dinner at 7 p.m., Program at 7:30 p.m.

Cash Bar, Attire: Dinner / Cocktail

Cast your vote today for the best in each of these nine categories. Each Chamber of Commerce Member Representative is allowed one ballot. Only ballots submitted by Chamber of Commerce Member Representatives will be counted.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Preview/?sm=o2pPPFKQV46WzRAV3qeElmbu_2FOj1H2HmBM_2FE0EICcOsXaGspj56tLGu3xvwNAfED

Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting

categories of:

Cleco Innovation Award

Procter & Gamble Equality & Inclusion Award

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year

Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award

Louisiana Central We Make Good Stuff Award

Emerging Leader