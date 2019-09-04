Voter Registration Week begins

Activities will be going on throughout the week across the state as part of Voter Registration Week. Eligible Louisiana citizens are encouraged to register to vote this week as the Gubernatorial General election approaches this October.

Citizens can register in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or utilize online registration. Louisiana was one of the first states in the nation to implement an easy, convenient online voter registration portal.

To register online you can go to http://geauxvote.com/ and follow the necessary steps to become a registered Louisiana Voter.

Voter Registration week will last until Friday, September 6th. Online registration is available 24/7.