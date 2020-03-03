Voter registration deadline fast approaching for Presidential Preference Primary.

. – With voter registration deadlines fast approaching, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that only registered Democrats and Republicans will be eligible to vote in the April 4 Presidential Preference Primary, while voters in 24 parishes, regardless of party, may have a local election on their ballot.

The in-person or by mail registration deadline is Wednesday, March 4, and the online registration deadline is Saturday, March 14.

The PPP will be held April 4 and allows electors of the Democratic and Republican parties to vote on their respective party’s nominee for President of the United States. The Democratic Party and the Republican Party will also have their parish executive committee elections, while Democratic Party members will vote for their state central committee members.

Additionally, 24 parishes will have local races on the ballot, and are open to eligible voters, regardless of party. Those parishes include Bienville, Caddo, Calcasieu, Concordia, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Natchitoches, Orleans, Ouachita, Rapides, Richland, Sabine, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington and West Feliciana. Voters in all parishes are urged to check their sample ballot via voterportal.sos.la.gov or on the free Geaux Vote App.

Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com; at your parish Registrar of Voters Office; while obtaining services at the Office of Motor Vehicles, public assistance agencies, public schools, colleges, and libraries; or by mail. After registering, voters are encouraged to download the GeauxVote Mobile smartphone app. The app provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information, and election results.

For more information about the Secretary of State’s Elections Division, visit www.GeauxVote.com or call 225.922.0900.