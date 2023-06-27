Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Latest:
Community News 

Volunteers needed for Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches-Northwestern State University Folk Festival is seeking volunteers to join the fun and experience the festival from within.  The festival relies on volunteers to help with the various components of the event such as security and other positions as needed.  

 

Volunteers will work inside air-conditioned Prather Coliseum and will be needed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22.  

 

Perks to volunteer include the following. 

 

• Free admission to all events the day you work 

• Listening to live music and meeting great people 

• Free commemorative festival t-shirt for working five or more hours 

 

You do not have to be an NSU employee, student or resident of Natchitoches to volunteer. Volunteers are unpaid workers.  

 

For more information on job descriptions, shifts and how to volunteer, email folklife@nsula.edu or call (318) 357-4332.  

 

You May Also Like

Fort Polk Buddy Ball Tournament Sept 21st

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Angola Penitentiary Refurbishes Bikes for Kids

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Turkey Bowl for the Homeless

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *