Volunteers needed for Natchitoches-NSU Folk Festival

NATCHITOCHES – The Natchitoches-Northwestern State University Folk Festival is seeking volunteers to join the fun and experience the festival from within. The festival relies on volunteers to help with the various components of the event such as security and other positions as needed.

Volunteers will work inside air-conditioned Prather Coliseum and will be needed from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Perks to volunteer include the following.

• Free admission to all events the day you work

• Listening to live music and meeting great people

• Free commemorative festival t-shirt for working five or more hours

You do not have to be an NSU employee, student or resident of Natchitoches to volunteer. Volunteers are unpaid workers.

For more information on job descriptions, shifts and how to volunteer, email folklife@nsula.edu or call (318) 357-4332.