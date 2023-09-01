Volleyball Starts Season With Labor Day Classic At Wiley College

MARSHALL, Texas – The Louisiana Christian University volleyball program is the last of the four fall sports to begin regular season play in 2023 and will open the year with a pair of non-conference tilts vs. Jarvis Christian and Wiley.



Know Before You Go:

Time & Dates Jarvis Christian September 1, 2023 (4 p.m.) Wiley September 2, 2023 (10 a.m.)



Watch https://www.youtube.com/@WileyWildcats (Wiley Wildcats YouTube) https://www.hbculeaguepassplus.com/HBCULP/ (Replay of Wiley game will be on HBCU+)





Listen N/A





Live Stats Jarvis Christian https://jcubulldogs.com/sports/wvball/2023-24/boxscores/20230901_gojf.xml Wiley https://www.wileyathletics.com/sports/wvball/2023-24/boxscores/20230902_hcel.xml





Tickets N/A





Records Louisiana Christian (11-14, 8-8 Red River) 2022 Record Jarvis Christian (1-3, 0-0 Red River) Wiley (0-2, 0-0 Gulf Coast)



Location Marshall, Texas – Alumni Gymnasium









Series History Jarvis Christian Louisiana Christian Leads 4-2 (66.7%) Wiley Louisiana Christian Trails 2-0 (0%)





Last Meeting Jarvis Christian November 11, 2022 | Louisiana Christian 3, Jarvis Christian 1 | New Orleans, Louisiana ( XULA Convocation Center ) | Red River Conference Tournament (1st Round) Wiley September 24, 2021 | Wiley 3, Louisiana College 0 | DeSoto, Texas ( DeSoto Recreation Center ) | RRAC Round-Up





Winning Streak Jarvis Christian Louisiana Christian (W1) | Jarvis Christian’s Last Win: October 29, 2022 (3-2) Wiley Wiley (W2) | Louisiana Christian’s Last Win: N/A



Louisiana Christian Wildcats:

Head Coach Brittany Salloum and her volleyball team had its best season in school history in 2022, posting its first ever double-digit win campaign (11-14), its highest winning percentage (.440), and its first conference tournament appearance that included winning in the 1st Round.

The Orange and Blue had four players make the All-RRAC Second Team last campaign and an addition one land an Honorable Mention, with all of those student-athletes in Pineville again to run things back.

Aniah Adams, a senior outside hitter from Houston, Texas, led the Cats in points (237), points per set (3.04), and kills (201), with 27 service aces tacked on.



Kierra Jones, a junior middle blocker from New Orleans, Louisiana, was the team’s block leader at 54 (0.67 per set) as well as sporting the best hitting percentage among returning players with .181.



Katie Spell, a junior right-side hitter from Arlington, Texas, was the Robin to Adams’ Batman, finishing right behind her teammate in points (221.5) and kills (191) while besting her ally with a kills per set average that was 0.04 points higher (2.62).



Leah Stamps, a junior libero from Wylie, Texas, is the defensive dynamo that holds the backline together in the heat of battle, averaging 4.21 digs per set (341 total) and evading defenders on 23 aces.

Emma Cother, a sophomore setter from Carencro, Louisiana, topped the team in assists at 643, 8.69 per set, to go along with putting together a service ace nearly every other set (0.46) for the statistical title (34).



Jarvis Christian Bulldogs:

The Dogs have already competed in a quartet of matches in August, sporting a sweep over Williams Baptist its last time out after dropping its first three versus Freed-Hardeman, Philander Smith, and Southwestern Christian.

JCU has brought back both of its two All-Conference First Teamers from 2022 in the form of Asiah West, the RRAC Newcomer of the Year, and Aaronyana Wilson, but it lost its Second Team selection (Jai Johnson) and Honorable Mention (Kaia Brooks).

Wiley Wildcats:

Wiley, a former Red River rival, lost its first two matchups to begin the year, falling in straight sets to Langston and taking one set from Paul Quinn.

Shayla Arthur has not yet played this season but was an All-GCAC Honorable Mention after 188 kills, 118 digs, 74 blocks, and three double-doubles the previous campaign.

Three Wildcats have double-figure kill totals so far, led by Brayleigh Mitchell with 16, followed by Shyla Starks at 14, and rounding it out with Johna Davis recording 11.





Mia Smith is the primary setter at 6.57 assists per set, both Davis and T’aja Hardy have logged 20-plus digs, and Ashlee Traylor currently hosts the block party rejecting six.

Follow the volleyball program on Twitter/X (@LCU_WVolleyball) and Instagram (@LCU.Volleyball).