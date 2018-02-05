The Ella Project and Arts Council to present Visual Artists Business Boot Camp

Dedicate yourself to the business of art! This program, designed for advancing visual artists in all mediums, will take you through all aspects of visual art as a business. Using a combination of presentation and small group work, the boot camp will address:

How is art sold? What determines pricing?

Promoting yourself and your art.

Working with Galleries, festivals, and commission.

Copyright and visual arts law.

Creating an arts business.

Developing a career plan to succeed.

Friday, March 9th: Opening Meet and Greet Reception

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 10th

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunch provided

Sunday, March 11th

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch provided

This program is taught by lead instructor Gene Meneray, co-founder of The Ella Project, who has presented this program to over 300 artists across Louisiana, and is a former professor of Arts Administration in the Graduate School at the University of New Orleans.

All events will take place in Classroom C on the 2nd floor of the Rapides Foundation Building (1101 4th Street, Alexandria, LA 71301). This program is funded by The Ella Project and the Louisiana Department of Cultural Development, and facilitated by the Arts Council of Central Louisiana.

The cost is $35 per person. To register, please call (318) 484-4474 or register online at Ticket-Central.org. Space is limited. Please register as soon as possible.