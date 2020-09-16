Virtual Career Fairs scheduled for fall

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Career Center will hold three virtual events this fall.

A Fall Virtual Career Fair is set for Monday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Fall Graduate and Professional Schools Fair will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and a Nursing and Health Professions Fair is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The events are open to both Northwestern State and McNeese State University students. NSU, along with sister institutions in the University of Louisiana System, are working with McNeese administrators to make a variety of services available to McNeese students.

The student link for the Fall Virtual Career Fair is at

https://nsula.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/16526/student_preview?token=IZdrabot5LrhDST0VeTb5h7m5iCLtODwTktFw3YfMrHejLdae3jjyQ .

NSU students who register and attend at least two sessions will be entered to win a $100 Amazon gift card. For every NSU student who registers and attends at least two sessions, a $3 donation will be made to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Laura relief.

A link for employers is at https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/16526/employer_preview?token=IZdrabot5LrhDST0VeTb5h7m5iCLtODwTktFw3YfMrHejLdae3jjyQ

Prospective employers planning to attend include the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Peace Corps, UDSA-Natural Resources Conservation Service Louisiana, Rapides Parish School Board, City Year, CGI, United States Customs and Border Protection New Orleans Field Office, RPM Pizza, Ochsner Health System, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Crest Industries, LLC, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, ProScribe and Axley & Rode, LLC.

The link for the Fall Graduate & Professional Schools Fair for students is at https://nsula.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/17806/student_preview?token=hPDjO0XeJLiC6YBkjEbok1M54NIPVGeA-ZfMq0NvNeuoF5YMu6PVSw

The link for schools is at https://app.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/17806/employer_preview?token=hPDjO0XeJLiC6YBkjEbok1M54NIPVGeA-ZfMq0NvNeuoF5YMu6PVSw

Current Graduate & Professional Schools registered are Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University, Brooklyn College, Parker University, Tulane University School of Professional Advancement, John Glenn College of Public Affairs – Ohio State University, McGeorge School of Law, Harvard Business School, Southern University Law Center, NYU Robert Wagner School of Public Service, University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Alliant International University, Palo Alto University, University of Miami’s Interdisciplinary and Professional Studies Office and Erikson Institute.

The student link for the Nursing and Health Professions Fair is at https://nsula.joinhandshake.com/career_fairs/19634/student_preview?token=hRSuU_t_PoqaoMXquEXkTZXrpNblED-d_MHDK9_TOGH9Ijz1qKl0Ag