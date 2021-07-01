Thursday, July 1, 2021
Ville Platte’s Walking Miracle: Acadian Ambulance patient reunites with Emergency Responders

In March 2021, an Acadian Ambulance crew in Ville Platte was dispatched to a call for an unconscious patient. The patient suffered cardiac arrest and his son immediately performed CPR. The  Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office and Acadian crew took over CPR and a second Acadian crew arrived on scene. Acadian was able to revive the patient and transported him to Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was later transported by Acadian Air Med to Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette.

