Thursday, September 26, 2019
Ville Platte woman intentionally sets house on fire for insurance money

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A woman from Ville Platte has been arrested for intentionally setting her house on fire to collect insurance money.

23 year old Brittany Guillory was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on one count of arson with intent to defraud.

Through an investigation, deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Evangeline Parish Fire District determined that the fire was intentionally set and identified Guillory as a suspect in the case.

Guillory admitted to leaving the house with the stove on, which had a pan with contents on top along with telling her coworkers that she planned to set the house on fire to collect insurance money.

