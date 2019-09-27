Friday, September 27, 2019
Ville Platte man evicted from storage structure, sets it on fire

Jojuana Phillips

A Ville Platte man has been arrested for setting fire to a storage structure that he had just been evicted from.

32 year old Wayne Meyers was arrested and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

After being called assist with an investigation into the fire on September 23rd the State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that it was intentionally set.

They also learned that Meyers had been evicted from the structure that morning and witness statements placed him near the structure at the time of the fire.

Meyers admitted to setting the fire and trying to extinguish it shortly after.

