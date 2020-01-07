Vikings end Saints season, again

NEW ORLEANS — The season came to an end in the NFC Wild Card round for the Saints, as they fell to the Vikings 26-20 in overtime.

Minnesota was getting after Drew Brees all game, to the tune of 3 sacks, several quarterback hurries, an interception and a fumble. Brees finished the game 26 for 33 for 208 yards and one touchdown. Offensively the Saints struggled to get into a rhythm, with just 25 yards of total offense in the first quarter and just 10 points at halftime. The Vikings took the lead just before the half and never trailed again. The Saints battled back to tie the game with :03 to play on a 49-yard Wil Lutz field goal to send it into overtime, but the Vikings had the ball first and were able to score on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Kyle Rudolph to win it.

Saints tight end Jared Cook, said these playoff chances don’t happen, often.