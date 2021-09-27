Vidourek, Sipes lead Northwestern State at Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede

LAKE CHARLES – The Northwestern State men’s and women’s cross country teams crossed the midway point of their season Saturday at the Lake Charles Toyota Cowboy Stampede.

The Demons placed sixth out of the seven teams while the Lady Demons finished last in the eight-team field.

Junior Payten Vidourek continued to set the pace for the men’s squad, placing 22nd in the 59-runner field with a 20:36 in the four-mile race.

Sophomore Xavier Wilson a 21:52.60 to place 42nd.

Freshmen Blake Glorioso (22:19.30) and Beau Melancon (22:21.40) finished 47th and 48th, respectively.

Newcomer Dextrell Parks clocked a 26:41 in his first meet this season to place 55th.

But perhaps most importantly, Parks beat three Grambling runners, which helped NSU (184 points) hold an edge over the Tigers (192).

On the women’s side, Olivia Sipes paced the Lady Demons for the third meet this season.

Sipes (21:12.30) placed 34th in the 5K among the 61-runner field.

Sophomores Jazz Rasouliyan and Leah Thompson finished back-to-back in 45th and 46th. Rasouliyan (23:05.10) edged Thompson (23:07.60).

Senior sprinter Diana Granados topped 11 other runners, finishing 50th with a 23:33.40.

Freshman Janeen Cullen debuted Saturday with a 30:00.20, placing 61st.

The Lady Demons (195 points) just missed out on overtaking sixth-place Xavier (190) and seventh-place Texas Southern (192).