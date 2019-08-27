Tuesday, August 27, 2019
Vidalia motorcyclist killed in six vehicle crash

Over the weekend a six vehicle crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist, 22 year old Cody McClung, from Vidalia.

The events of the crash began when 63 year old Veria Coleman, of Jonesville, was westbound on U.S. Highway 84 and crossed the center line–colliding with two eastbound motorcycles.

Two other motorcycles that were following the first two then collided with each other, overturned onto the roadway and ejected the drivers.

After the two motorcycles overturned one of the ejected drivers, Cody McClung, was struck by another vehicle and killed.

All of the other drivers involved received moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and impairment is a suspected factor.

