Victory For Jeff Hall in the Alexandria Mayoral Election

Jeff Hall made history Tuesday night, becoming the first African-American to be elected mayor of Alexandria.

In a race that many people thought was too tough to judge, Hall won decisively, capturing more than the 50 percent of the vote needed to avoid a runoff.

Hall, a state representative and former Cleco executive, received 53 percent of the vote and beat his closest challenger, Kay Michiels, by more than 2,400 votes.

Hall finished with 7,842 votes. Michiels, a local attorney and former chief of staff to current Mayor Jacques Roy, was second with 5,402 votes (36 percent). Catherine Davidson, also a local attorney, finished with 1,679 votes (11 percent).

