Victims’ Rights Advocate Group Memorializes Past Lynching Victims

A local historian and victim’s rights advocates are on a mission to expose lynching in Rapides Parish.

Under guidance of the National Equal Justice Initiative Project, citizens around the nation are now addressing their tragic past.

They hope this project will bring awareness to the tragedy of lynching.

Local Historian Michael Wynne reads the historical account of a group of slaves lynched at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

“And three free black men were brought to Alexandria and hung near this very spot.”

Michael Wynne says he created the memorial lynching victims project to shed light on the untold stories of lynching victims.

“An enslaved man named Lewis Cheney was the leader of the uprising. Cheney feared that their plan had been discovered so he saved himself by giving the information that led to the arrest and lynching of the other enslaved men.”

He says, “Just thinking about how lynching occurs where a person suffocates to death for no reason at all, it’s just a crime that should be over with, but it’s still happening around the world and even in this area. And the victims were primarily African American men who were innocent, not proven guilty of any crimes.”

Michael Wynne spent six months digging up historical newspaper accounts of past lynching in Rapides Parish.

“Mobs of people took over areas of this parish to take innocent people and hang them by trees and often then shoot their dead bodies, it is horrendous and almost unbelievable.”

Victims’ Rights Advocate Amy Pillarisetti reads about John Cage, Lynched on February 24, 1877:

“That night the mob overpowered the jail guard, took Cage out, and hanged him to a tree here in Alexandria. This execution was attended by a large gathering.”

Amy Pillarisetti says, “It is very important for us to bring the past lynchings and all the stuff to the present so we can tell our future generations what happened here and what happened in the past should not be repeated in the future.”

As little or nothing is left of the past victims, soil samples are being taken from the sites of the individual lynching.

Victims’ Rights Advocate Stephanie Belgard reads about Wilbur Compton who was lynched on November 14, 1958.

“According to witnesses that are still living today that were children in 1958, an unknown black man was seen hanging from a tree in front of the Casson Street Community Center. The coroner, according to the Town Talk newspaper, ruled the hanging a suicide.”

Stephanie Belgard says, “All of these people in my opinion, that were lynched, are victims because they had no say whether they did something right or wrong. They didn’t have their victims’ rights exercised and they weren’t given a chance to give their side of the story.”

These samples are being placed in labeled jars for permanent display as a reminder of lynching in local communities.

Phase 2 of the project will start on January 13, 2023 where the group will conduct formal memorial ceremonies on the steps of the Rapides Parish Courthouse in Alexandria.