Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Victim names three men as his attackers

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

On Monday 08/23/2021 at about 6:00 am, The Boyce S.W.A.T team executed search warrants for an incident that occurred Friday 08/13/2021 in Boyce. A victim made a complaint to the law enforcement at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. The victim advised that he was beaten to the point of vomiting and allegedly had his money and phone taken. The victim became unconscious once at the hospital. The victim, once conscious, advised law enforcement of his attackers and gave three names, Michael Layssard, age 24; Jay’ilon Smith age 18 and a Juvenile. Law enforcement found that three committed 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Battery, and Criminal Conspiracy. Officers escorted the two adults to Detention 1.

You May Also Like

Crash kills Montgomery man and injures teen, impairment suspected factor

Jojuana Phillips

Frigid Temperatures Brings Black Ice

Karen Williams

Missing Juvenile Has Been Found

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *