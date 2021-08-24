Victim names three men as his attackers

On Monday 08/23/2021 at about 6:00 am, The Boyce S.W.A.T team executed search warrants for an incident that occurred Friday 08/13/2021 in Boyce. A victim made a complaint to the law enforcement at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. The victim advised that he was beaten to the point of vomiting and allegedly had his money and phone taken. The victim became unconscious once at the hospital. The victim, once conscious, advised law enforcement of his attackers and gave three names, Michael Layssard, age 24; Jay’ilon Smith age 18 and a Juvenile. Law enforcement found that three committed 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Battery, and Criminal Conspiracy. Officers escorted the two adults to Detention 1.