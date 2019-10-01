Victim identified in Charles Park shooting

APD has released the name of the victim who was killed in the Welwyn Way and Wellington Boulevard shooting on September 23rd.

The victim is 21 year old Arturo White, died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in the Charles Park neighborhood in Alexandria.

White was shot at the intersection of Welwyn Way and Wellington Boulevard as the result of an on-going dispute that began at a different location earlier that evening, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, Deon Guidry and Sharessia Mix, both 24 years old of Alexandria.