Vicksburg District announces emergency timber sale at Bayou Bodcau

VICKSBURG, Miss. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces an

emergency timber sale for agricultural lands located in Bossier and Webster parishes, Bayou Bodcau,

Louisiana.

These tracts of real estate property contain 340 acres in two sections of Webster Parish and 334 acres in eight

sections of Bossier Parish.

The Vicksburg District will receive sealed bids for Notices of Availability Nos. DACW38-9-20-47 by 2 p.m.

and DACW38-9-20-48 by 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2.

For maps showing the location and layout of the land for sale and additional information regarding these

Notices of Availability, contact Angela Williams, Real Estate Division, 4155 Clay Street, Vicksburg,

Mississippi 39183-3435, at 601-631-5230. For show-me dates and times, contact Randall Bordelon or Caitlin

Sloan at 318-949-1804, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg

District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana that

holds seven major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees.

The district is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.