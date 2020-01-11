Vickers Tops 1000 career points, Generals keep rolling

Austin, Tx. – Senior Chris Vickers led all scorers Thursday night with 27 points, shooting his way into the 1,000-point club and propelling the Generals to a 101-93 victory in Red River Athletic Conference action against Huston-Tillotson.

W-L TEAM 1 ​2 F (13-4, 5-0 RRAC) #12 LSUA Generals (La.) ​49 ​52 ​101 (5-9, 4-1 RRAC) Huston Tillotson (Tx.) 51 42 93

How It Happened:

Chris Vickers scored the first points of the game — a three pointer 24 seconds after tipoff — and the last points — a free throw with 28 seconds remaining, but his shot from long range at the 14:09 mark in the first half made him the fifth player in school history to join the 1000-point club

After Vicker’s 1000th career point put the Generals up by eight (20-12), the Rams found their rhythm, outscoring LSUA 32-10 over the next nine minutes to mount a 45-30 lead. However, the Generals battled back to score 19 points in the final five minutes of the first half, including four three-pointers by Chris Vickers

LSUA continued its surge to open the second half, erasing a two-point halftime deficit (51-49) to build a 10-point lead on Emanuel Thompson‘s bucket at the 13:27 mark. That lead became 14 points, the largest of the game for the Generals, less than two minutes later when Trent Brinkley buried one of his two three-pointers attempted and made. Brinkley finished with 11 points and nine rebounds

The Rams sliced the Generals’ lead to as few as six points twice (5:50 mark and 1:27 mark), but each time LSUA responded by connecting from downtown (Anthony Stove and Montrey Thomas, Jr., respectively) to stetch the lead back to nine

Overall, the Generals connected on over 50% of their attempts from the field (34/67) and drilled 18 three-pointers (37 attempts)

Other Notes:

Vickers becomes the fifth 1,000-point scorer after Jordin Williams (1,547), Brian Sylvester (1,221), Brandon Moss (1,161), and William Claiborne (1,135)

What’s Being Said:

“We overcame a Huston-Tillotson team that was very hot-handed early in the game. I am very proud of our guys for not getting rattled when we were down 15 points in the first half. We were able to get better looks from behind the arc in the second half to get our offense going. Our defense still needs to come alive, but this was a good way to start 2020 after not playing for more than two weeks. The war within the war tonight was the turnover battle. We wanted to finish with less than 12 turnovers, and we only turned it over 11 times.” – Head Coach Larry Cordaro

Up Next: