Vexus Fiber™ Begins Construction in Alexandria and Pineville

LUBBOCK, TX – Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Louisiana and Texas, announced that construction is beginning on their 100% fiber optic network in Alexandria and Pineville, Louisiana. The network will be privately funded by Vexus, introducing more than 25,000 homes and businesses to our symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service.

“We have been working hard to get everything in place and are extremely excited to be able to announce that we’re breaking ground in Alexandria-Pineville this month,” said Jim Gleason, CEO of Vexus Fiber. “We are building a future-proof network here that will help foster additional growth and economic development for the area. We have already had a number of residents and businesses visit connect.vexusfiber.com to express interest in getting service when available. We plan to begin doing installs in these areas in January 2023.”

Vexus is committed to providing quality, reliable, local service to their customers. They are bringing and connecting people to a 100% fiber optic network that was built for all their internet needs. This network will offer symmetrical gigabit internet speeds as well as phone services. Both homes and businesses will have an opportunity to connect to the Vexus Fiber network in 2023.

“Internet is a service that is reshaping communities for the better. Vexus’ fiber optic high-speed internet has the power to push economic development forward,” said Greg Burke, regional GM. “With our local call centers and continuous support, Vexus is a community member and partner. Vexus will deliver first class customer service and overall experience. We are excited to bring our network to the area and help make Alexandria-Pineville a thriving Gigacity.”

Vexus Fiber currently operates fiber-to-the-home networks in Lubbock, Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, and surrounding areas in Texas, as well as Hammond, Covington, and Mandeville in Louisiana. The company is building new networks in the Rio Grande Valley, Tyler, Nacogdoches, Huntsville, Laredo, and San Angelo, Texas. They are also expanding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe, New Mexico. Vexus is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.