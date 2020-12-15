Veterans helping Veterans

LSUA -The Louisiana State University of Alexandria is pleased to welcome newly appointed LaVetCorps Navigator, Marty Motes. Recently appointed by the Department of Veteran Affairs, his charge on the LSUA campus is to ensure a safe and welcoming space for student veterans as well as helping to promote a positive and veteran-friendly attitude on campus.

“I am excited to be on campus and provide service and support to my brothers and sisters in arms,” said Motes. “I am looking forward to being an integral part of the LSUA campus and using my own military experiences and knowledge to help veterans accomplish any goals they may have.”

Additionally, one of Marty’s personal goals is to bridge the gap of understanding between veterans and civilians and bring awareness to the challenges veterans and active duty troops face either in service or following separation from the military.

Marty has served 20 years in active duty military service as both a U.S. Marine and a U.S. Army Soldier, retiring as a staff sergeant in 2011. He served in two combat deployments to Iraq from 2006-2008 and again from 2009-2010. He also served in humanitarian and NATO missions throughout his career in Kosovo, Bosnia and Somalia. Following retirement, he worked for the Department of the Army for eight years as a contractor tasked with overseeing a team that identified shortcomings in the Army small unit supply systems and recommended corrective actions.

“We are thrilled to have someone like Marty on campus. With his experience and knowledge, we know he will be a true asset. LSUA is home to a lot of military students and we want to ensure that they have every needed resource and receive the services they need in order to help them get their degree,” said Dr. Abbey Bain, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement.

Marty was born and raised in Connecticut but has made Louisiana his home following his retirement. He graduated from the University of Phoenix with a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Information Assurance and Security. His wife Carrie is a graduate of the LSUA nursing program and is currently a registered nursing working for the State of Louisiana. Marty has four daughters and one son, ranging from ages 14 to 30. His youngest daughter is currently a student at University Academy on the LSUA campus. One daughter is a graduate of the LSUA dual enrollment program at UA and is currently attending Tulane University.

Any veteran looking for assistance or to enroll at LSUA may contact Marty at mmotes@lsua.edu.