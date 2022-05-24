Veterans Affairs Hospital Remembers Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

Memorial Day is the day to honor fallen soldiers.

Military families can remember their loved ones and visit their graves.

For the first time in three years, the Veterans Affairs Hospital is bringing back the Memorial Day event.

On Saturday, May 28th at 8 am, they will decorate 8,000 graves with flags.

They will be at the Alexandria National Cemetery on Shamrock Street in Pineville.

Families come together to remember those who died for our freedoms.

Public Affairs Officer Tammie Arnold is excited to see the faces of military families again since the pandemic.

Henry Hurd is honored to be a part of Memorial Day.

He is a veteran who has lost friends in war.

He wants them to be remembered for their sacrifice.

On Monday, May 30th at 10 am is their formal program where State Representative Mike Johnson will be their keynote speaker.

On the same day at 3 pm, people are encouraged to recognize the importance of Memorial Day.

They invite everyone to come and honor these fallen soldiers.

This is a day to support the families who are still in mourning.

On June 4th at 8 am, they will gather at the Alexandria National Cemetery to remove the flags from the grave sites.