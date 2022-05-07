Veterans Affairs Hospital Honors Nurses at Hamburger Luncheon

The Alexandria Veterans Affairs Hospital hosted a hamburger luncheon to honor nurses for National Nurses Week.

This luncheon was their way of showing appreciation for all they do.

Karen Johnson coordinated the luncheon to kick off National Nurses Week.

The nurses were given burgers to re-energize them to take care of their patients.

Karen is proud to pour into the nurses’ lives in a positive way.

During the pandemic, nurses have become the backbone of the healthcare system.

Nurses were grateful for the food provided and celebrated each other.

Melanie Anderson overcame obstacles to adapt to covid protocols.

Veteran Jerelyn Felton was motivated by the world class care of the VA nurses.

Their training to put veterans first has helped them through the hard times.

Nurses deserve our respect for all the hard work they do every day.

The VA Hospital will have the Rock the Red, White, And Blue Walk on May 12th at 11:30 AM.