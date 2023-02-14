Veterans Affairs Hospital Gives Love to Veterans on Valentine’s Day

For Valentine’s Day, the VA Hospital showed their appreciation to veterans for their service.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how veterans felt about receiving love.

To honor veteran patients, they were given valentines and treats from the community.

Navy Veteran Todd Watkins says, “Oh, it’s great and being a Vietnam veteran, we didn’t get recognized until the last couple years, really, and people started saying, ‘Thank you for your service’ and those sorts of things and makes an old fellow feel good.”

News Reporter Keisha Swafford says, “For National Salute Week, the VA Hospital is showing love and support to veterans through gifts and cards.”

The VA staff collected over 250 cards to bring a smile to veterans’ faces.

VA Voluntary Service Specialist Terro Celestine says, “I served five years in the United States Navy, it’s always good to give back to the veterans to let them know they are not forgotten, and we support them in their efforts and what they do to keep us safe.”

Jaffa Temple leaders gave each veteran a gift to show how much they care about them.

Jaffa Temple’s David McCollough says, “My daddy was in the Army, and I know all the sacrifices that he made for us, for the country, the things that he went through from day to day.”

Giving gift bags to veterans is a small way for them to honor their service.

“The things that they do for us is insurmountable, it’s things that we will never know that they went through, that we should be appreciative of the things that they did for us.”

Miss Louisiana Teen USA Averi Crawford was invited to connect with veterans and thank them.

“It feels great. I’ve never done anything like this, and my grandfather is a veteran, so I know a little bit about veterans, and just how they feel about everything, and so being here with all the veterans today, talking with them, and giving them valentines means a lot.”

Eddie Wilkinson, Army Veteran says, “Thank you so much for everything.”

The VA staff is working hard to make sure every veteran feels special on Valentine’s Day.

On Thursday, the VA staff is giving veterans cookies and coffee in honor of National Salute Week.