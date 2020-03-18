Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Latest:
Sports News 

Veteran safety, Jenkins, returns to the Saints

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

A familiar face, Malcolm Jenkins, is on his way back to the Bayou.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jenkins recently parted ways and the New Orleans Saints didn’t hesitate to make a move on him.

Head coach, Sean Payton, openly admitted that he regrets they allowed Jenkins to get away in 2014 once he went to the Eagles.

The 32-year old was picked up by the Saints back in 2009.

Jenkins is now on a four-year deal worth 32 million. In the 2019-2020 season, Jenkins combined for 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

You May Also Like

Northwestern State scraps with Sam Houston State in loss to open SLC play

Jojuana Phillips

Coach O named AP college football coach of the year

Jojuana Phillips

Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund Created; Additional Assistance Announced

Meagan Glover 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DISH Service To Be Restored Amid COVID-19 Outbreak