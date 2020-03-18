Veteran safety, Jenkins, returns to the Saints

A familiar face, Malcolm Jenkins, is on his way back to the Bayou.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jenkins recently parted ways and the New Orleans Saints didn’t hesitate to make a move on him.

Head coach, Sean Payton, openly admitted that he regrets they allowed Jenkins to get away in 2014 once he went to the Eagles.

The 32-year old was picked up by the Saints back in 2009.

Jenkins is now on a four-year deal worth 32 million. In the 2019-2020 season, Jenkins combined for 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks.