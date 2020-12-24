Very Cold Temperatures Tonight

The rain has moved out, and very cold temperatures are starting to filter across Central Louisiana. Highs this afternoon will range from 44-48 degrees. Wind gusts of 20-25 mph will develop by mid-morning keeping the wind chill values in the 30s for much of the day. Overnight lows will range from the upper-20s to lower-30s. Wind chills on Christmas morning will start off in the mid-20s. As for Christmas Day, highs will reach the lower-50s with plenty of sunshine. No white Christmas is in the forecast this year. Stay warm!