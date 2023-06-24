Vermilion Farm Bureau Wins President’s Award for Fourth Time, Rapides Parish Couple Named Top Young Farmers

By: Avery Davidson

NEW ORLEANS-The Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation culminated the opening night of its 101st Annual Convention with Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau capturing the President’s Award for the fourth straight year.

The President’s Award recognizes the parish Farm Bureau that excels in membership, advocacy and communications over the past year. LFBF President Jim Harper presented the award to Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau President Bryan Simon Thursday night at the New Orleans Marriott.

Also winning big Thursday night were Robert and Rachel Duncan of Rapides Parish, who received the Louisiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award. The Duncans raise cattle and grow soybeans, corn and cut flowers on their farm in Boyce. The Achievement Award recognizes farmers and ranchers aged 35 an under who have thriving operations and a strong involvement in Farm Bureau. Prizes for the Achievement Award include $35,000 cash from the Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company, an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as other cash prices.

The Discussion Meet is an opportunity for Louisiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers to show their skills at tackling topics in a group setting, much like at a governmental meeting. The topic for the final round of this year’s Discussion Meet focused on how Farm Bureau can be more accessible and welcoming to members who are farming and working off-farm jobs. The judges named Raquel Manuel of Evangeline Parish the winner of 2023 Discussion Meet. Manuel receives a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, courtesy of the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as other cash prices.

Leah McLain of Vermilion Parish is the winner of the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture award. The award is designed to recognize Young Farmers and Ranchers who do not derive the majority of their income from an owned agricultural operation but are actively contributing and growing through their involvement in Farm Bureau and the agriculture industry. For winning, McLain receives $7,500 toward the purchase of a 4-wheel ATV, courtesy of Louisiana Land Bank, an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as other cash prices.

Sadie Meshell of Sabine Parish is the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Outstanding Young Farm Woman. Meshell is a first-generation rancher who raises 40 head of cattle on 85 acres of land near Zwolle. For winning, Meshell receives a $2,000 gift card from the Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance, an all-expense paid trip to the 2024 American Farm Bureau Federation Convention in Salt Lake City, Utah, as well as other cash prices.

The Louisiana Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom committee recognized Hannah Hebert as the Teacher of the Year. Hebert teaches sixth grade at Rene A. Rost Middle School in Kaplan, Louisiana The AITC committee gives the honor every year to a teacher who does an exemplary job of incorporating agriculture into lesson plans. Hebert receives an all-expense paid trip to the National Ag in the Classroom conference in Orlando, Florida, an iPad and $500 cash from the Louisiana Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.

The 101st Annual Convention of the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation continues through Sunday, June 25 at the New Orleans Marriott.

For more information, visit www.lfbfconvention.org.

Founded in 1921, the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general farm organization representing more than 142,000 member families.