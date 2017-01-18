Vehicle Theft

Press Release – On December 27, 2016, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Louisiana Highway 121 Hineston, Louisiana in reference to Theft of a Vehicle. The complainant informed responding deputies that a family member had left a vehicle parked at an acquaintance’s residence located in the 200 block of Kevin Lane Boyce, Louisiana. On December 26, 2016, the complainant went to the residence to retrieve the vehicle only to find it had been stolen.

The case was then turned over to detectives. During their investigation, Carlos Allen Pickering, 47, of Boyce and Jerry Wayne Brown Jr., 31, of Alexandria were developed as suspects. Detectives established sufficient probable cause, which lead to warrants being granted for Pickering’s arrest in reference to Criminal Conspiracy and Felony Theft $750 – $5,000. Warrants were also granted for Brown’s arrest in reference to Criminal Conspiracy, Felony Theft $750 – $5,000 and Simple Criminal Damage $500 – $50,000.

On January 13th, Detectives located Pickering and Brown who were taken into custody without incident. Both were transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center in reference to their respective warrants. Pickering was released later that day on a $5,000.00 bond. Brown was released on January 17th after posting an $11,500.00 bond.