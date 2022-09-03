Vehicle crashes into convenience store

8320 US-71, Creola, LA

(Chevron @ Hwy. 71 & 3225)

On 9/2/2022 at about 0956 hrs, Creola Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Chevron located at 8320 Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in reference to a vehicle that CRASHED into the store with a person being trapped. Initial investigation revealed that 92-year-old Henry Elks of Pineville drove a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup truck into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.