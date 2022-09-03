Vehicle crashes into convenience store
8320 US-71, Creola, LA
(Chevron @ Hwy. 71 & 3225)
On 9/2/2022 at about 0956 hrs, Creola Police responded to a single-vehicle crash at the Chevron located at 8320 Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in reference to a vehicle that CRASHED into the store with a person being trapped. Initial investigation revealed that 92-year-old Henry Elks of Pineville drove a 2022 Nissan Frontier pickup truck into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.
Upon the officer’s arrival, Alpine Fire and Acadian Ambulance were on scene, rendering aid to the victims.
The Store is expected to remain closed for about one week for repairs, according to Store Management.