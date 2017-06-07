UPDATE UPDATE UPDATE

During the month of May, several vehicle burglaries and thefts were reported in the Foxfire Lane / Old Baton Rouge Highway of the parish. At this time, RPSO has discovered five vehicles that were burglarized and two thefts from residences in that area. Through their investigation, Sheriff’s detectives were abe to link these burglaries to other burglaries on the north side of the river. The suspects in the Pineville area burglaries, identified as

Joshua James Arnold, 34, and Angela Marie Darden, 41, both of Pineville, were still in jail on the earlier charges. On June 1st, they were re-arrested on the new charges and re-booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on 5 counts Vehicle Burglary and 2 counts of Theft <$500. Both suspects remain in jail at the time if this release and their bonds have been increased by 27,000.00 each on the new charges.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing.

Original Story – During the last two weeks of May, detectives began an investigation into several vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Pineville area. During their investigation, detectives were able to identify Joshua James Arnold, 34 of Pineville, as a possible suspect. Detectives located Arnold at his residence in Tioga and made contact with him and an Angela Marie Darden, 41 of Pineville. With Arnolds consent, Detectives conducted a search of the premises and discovered numerous stolen items that were linked to multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts in the Pineville, Tioga and Deville areas. Among the items recovered were several stolen firearms. Arnold, who is a convicted felon, was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail. Their investigation then led detectives to another location where some of the stolen items had been allegedly sold to a subject identified as Patrick Allen Brown, 34 of Pineville. A search warrant of Brown’s residence was conducted and detectives were able to locate more stolen items that Arnold had allegedly sold to Brown. Brown was not at the residence during the search warrant but turned himself in the following morning and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 3 counts Possession of Stolen Goods >$500. Detectives returned to Arnold’s residence on May 31st and executed another search warrant for additional stolen property. At that time, they were able to locate stolen items that were linked to several more burglaries, including burglaries that had been reported to other agencies. Those agencies were notified and they assisted in the search warrant as well. At that time, Detectives also arrested Angela Marie Darden on Burglary and Theft charges, as well as unrelated narcotics charges.

Arnold remains in jail on a $85,000.00 bond. Darden remains in jail on a $19,250.00 bond. Brown was released on a $7500.00 bond. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and based on the amount of stolen property recovered, more arrests are probable.

Arrestee: Joshua James Arnold, 34 Pineville, LA

Charges: 3 counts Simple Burglary

2 counts Aggravated Burglary

Theft $750-$5000

2 counts Firearm Possession by Convicted Felon

Arrestee: Angela Marie Darden, 41 Pineville, LA

Charges: Simple Burglary

Theft of Goods <$300

3 counts Possession of Stolen Goods >$500

Possession CDS I

Possession CDS II with intent to distribute

Drug paraphernalia

Arrestee: Patrick Allen Brown, 34 Pineville, LA

Charges: 3 counts Possession of Stolen Goods >$500