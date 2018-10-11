Vehicle Burglar Caught by Observant Employee

On October 8, around 8 am, APD officers responded to a business in the 4600 block of Jackson Street in reference to a vehicle burglary. An employee had witnessed a white male in a black Batman t-shirt taking items out of a car and placing them in the basket of a motorized shopping cart, then rolling away in the cart. The employee approached the suspect about the stolen items, at which point he would not say anything but walked away from the scene in his Batman t-shirt. Officers arrived and located the owner of the vehicle and confirmed that he had not given anyone permission to take items out of his car, Batman t-shirt notwithstanding. About two hours later, another patrol officer observed the Batman t-shirt-clad subject walking nearby and detained him. The investigating officers confirmed that this subject in the Batman t-shirt was the same person as the burglary suspect in the Batman t-shirt, and he was arrested. He was identified as Steven Barton and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.