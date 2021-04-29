Alexandria, La. (Jan. 28, 2021) — The City of Alexandria, in partnership with the Cenla Community Action Committee (CCAC), is launching an Emergency Utility Assistance program for Alexandria residential households that have been directly impacted by COVID-19. Funding for the program is provided by the federal Housing and Urban Development agency (HUD) through CARES Act CV-1 and CV-3.

“The emergency proclamations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 also affected many businesses which ultimately affected workers,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “As a result, many families are facing financial distress as they try to pay for recurring monthly expenses like groceries, utilities and medicines. This program is designed to provide some relief with past-due utility bills.”

Under terms of the program, residents may qualify for a one-time benefit to pay for up to three months of utility arrearages, capped at a maximum of $600 per household. These arrearages could be owed to the City of Alexandria or Cleco Power.

To qualify, applicants must prove how their household was directly impacted by COVID-19 and must substantiate that their income at that time of arrearages meets specific income guideline thresholds as well as additional requirements. Funding is limited and will be awarded as completed applications are processed. A minimum of 25 percent of the award recipients will be allocated for the most vulnerable populations of elderly (60 or older), persons with disabilities and young children.

To apply, the Head of Household may call 318-314-3480 beginning Monday, February 1. Calls will be accepted from 9 a.m. until noon and from 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday. During the call, applicants will be given instructions on how to complete their application online. The Program Policy Guidelines can be found at www.cityofalexandriala.com/Community-Development.

The aapplicant’s income at the times of arrearages must comply with the gross annual income limits below: