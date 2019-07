Everyone was screaming Team U-S-A! upon yesterday when the women’s team defeated the Netherlands to a 2-0 win.

This resulted from a penalty kick in the 61st minute from captain, Megan Rapinoe and a breakaway goal by Rose Lavelle.

This is now the fourth World Cup title for the women’s team, and they also broke the world record by scoring the most goals throughout the tournament, at 26 goals.