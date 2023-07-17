USPS Marks Two Decades of Recognizing Heroic Employees
ALEXANDRIA, LA — The U.S. Postal Service is observing the 20th anniversary of the Postmaster General Heroes’ Program, which was created in 2003 to commend USPS employees who go above and beyond the call of duty in a variety of situations, such as assisting lost children, getting help for sick or injured customers, spotting fires, and more.
Around 5,500 individuals, known as PMG heroes, have been recognized through the program, which reflects a simple, yet powerful, idea: Because they know the habits of their customers and the rhythms of their communities, Postal Service employees are often the first to notify emergency personnel and render aid when something is wrong.
Original honorees in the first year of the program included 50-year postal employee Lawrence Swain, who is currently a letter carrier in Alexandria, LA, and was commended for helping to save a man’s life in 2003 while delivering his South Park Station route. At a busy intersection, a driver lost control of his vehicle, which flipped over, caught fire and smashed into a building. Swain and a passerby pulled the man from the burning van, saving his life.
Today, potential PMG heroes are nominated by postal colleagues. After approved nominees receive a commendation letter from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, they are featured in the “Heroes’ Corner” column on Link, the organization’s national employee news site, where it has become a popular mainstay. In 2020, “Heroes’ Corner” received a national award for excellence in employee communications.