USPS Continues to Adjust Mail Delivery and Retail Operations at Four More Post Offices Impacted by Hurricane Laura

LOUISIANA – In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and

employees, the Postal Service is temporarily adjusting operations for four additional Post Offices in

Louisiana, due to Hurricane Laura.

Effective Saturday, August 30, retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices are temporarily

suspended:

DRY CREEK POST OFFICE

8243 HWY 113

DRY CREEK, LA 70637

Both retail and delivery services for the Dry Creek, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate

location below:

DEQUINCY POST OFFICE

215 COLLEGE ST

DEQUINCY, LA 70633

Mon-Fri 8:45am-4:30pm, Sat 9:30am-12:00pm

Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:

GRANT POST OFFICE

4177 HWY 377

GRANT, LA 70644

Both retail and delivery services for the Grant, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location

below:

PITKIN POST OFFICE

12949 HWY 10

PITKIN, LA 70656

Mon-Fri 7:30am-11:30am, 12:30pm-4:00pm Sat Closed

Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:

SINGER POST OFFICE

9068 HWY 27

SINGER, LA 70660

Both retail and delivery services for the Singer, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location

below:

MERRYVILLE POST OFFICE

3035 HWY 110 W

MERRYVILLE, LA 70653

Mon-Fri 8:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:30pm Sat Closed

Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:

BARATARIA POST OFFICE

4164 PRIVATEER BLVD

BARATARIA, LA 70036

Both retail and delivery services for the Barataria, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location

below:

LAFITTE POST OFFICE

2630 JEAN LAFITTE BLVD

LAFITTE, LA 70067

Mon-Fri 8:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-4:00pm Sat 8:00am-10:00am

. Customers can check here

for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.