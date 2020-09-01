USPS Continues to Adjust Mail Delivery and Retail Operations at Four More Post Offices Impacted by Hurricane Laura
LOUISIANA – In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and
employees, the Postal Service is temporarily adjusting operations for four additional Post Offices in
Louisiana, due to Hurricane Laura.
Effective Saturday, August 30, retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices are temporarily
suspended:
DRY CREEK POST OFFICE
8243 HWY 113
DRY CREEK, LA 70637
Both retail and delivery services for the Dry Creek, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate
location below:
DEQUINCY POST OFFICE
215 COLLEGE ST
DEQUINCY, LA 70633
Mon-Fri 8:45am-4:30pm, Sat 9:30am-12:00pm
Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:
GRANT POST OFFICE
4177 HWY 377
GRANT, LA 70644
Both retail and delivery services for the Grant, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location
below:
PITKIN POST OFFICE
12949 HWY 10
PITKIN, LA 70656
Mon-Fri 7:30am-11:30am, 12:30pm-4:00pm Sat Closed
Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:
SINGER POST OFFICE
9068 HWY 27
SINGER, LA 70660
Both retail and delivery services for the Singer, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location
below:
MERRYVILLE POST OFFICE
3035 HWY 110 W
MERRYVILLE, LA 70653
Mon-Fri 8:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-3:30pm Sat Closed
2
Both retail and delivery operations at the following Post Office are temporarily suspended:
BARATARIA POST OFFICE
4164 PRIVATEER BLVD
BARATARIA, LA 70036
Both retail and delivery services for the Barataria, LA, Post Office are being offered at the alternate location
below:
LAFITTE POST OFFICE
2630 JEAN LAFITTE BLVD
LAFITTE, LA 70067
Mon-Fri 8:00am-12:00pm, 1:00pm-4:00pm Sat 8:00am-10:00am
. Customers can check here
for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.