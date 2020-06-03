USDA Highlights Programs to Support Louisiana Rural Housing

LOUISIANA, June 1, 2020 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director Roy Holleman today kicked off National Homeownership Month by highlighting USDA’s ongoing role in supporting rural homeownership. President Trump issued a proclamation on May 29 recognizing June as National Homeownership Month.

“Rural Louisiana is home for many and with USDA opportunities, we are here to help families buy or repair homes at rates they can afford,” Holleman said. “USDA is committed to being a strong partner in building prosperity in rural communities and for the people who call them home – especially those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To assist homeowners facing current hardships, USDA is offering payment moratoriums and modified application processes. USDA Rural Development is also working with new borrowers and their lenders to make special accommodations based on local needs and restrictions. For the most up-to-date information on Rural Development’s response to COVID-19, visit rd.usda.gov/coronavirus. Updates are also distributed via Twitter @usdaRD.

In Louisiana, USDA invested over $695 million to help 4,473 families and individuals buy a home. The state also provided over $1 million for home repairs for 160 very low-income rural residents.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/.

