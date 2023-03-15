US Representative Mike Johnson Spoke at Rotary Tuesday about Finances and Immigration

U-S REPRESENTATIVE MIKE JOHNSON ADDRESSED THE ALEXANDRIA ROTARY CLUB YESTERDAY

Mike Johnson (R), U.S. Congressman 4th District – “We had a crisis that was averted over the weekend one of the big banks in California failed and it was improperly managed we believe. It could have begun a cascade effect. The federal government intervened to try to stop that but really the long-term solution to this and what I’ve explained to the group here today is that we’ve have to fix how we budget for the federal government and how we spend. We don’t have a revenue problem we have a spending problem.”

“We have approximately 5 million illegals have come across the border since President Biden took office. These are objective number that everyone can see. We have about 150,000 illegals come across the border every month and what’s really affecting us most acutely is the fentanyl crisis that’s tied to that open border.”

JOHNSON SAYS THAT ALTHOUGH THERE’S ONLY SIX REPRESENTATIVES FROM LOUISIANA IN CONGRESS, THEY’VE MANAGED TO SECURE INFLUENTIAL POSITIONS.

“Even though we have a small delegation in the congress by the numbers compared to some larger states, we all work really hard and really well together to advance Louisiana’s interests and we know that when we do what’s right for Louisiana we’re doing what’s right for the country.”

CHRIS DAIGREPONT WAS PLEASED WITH THE CONGRESSMAN’S PRESENTATION.

Chris Daigrepont, Rotarian – “He does a great job at delivering information in a largely nonpartisan way. Has to be slightly partisan because of who he is and the occupation that he has. But he basically just challenges us to rise to the occasion and answer the question for the n ext generation which is, where do our rights come from and what is this all about?”

DAIGREPONT IS NOT SURE HOW THE GOVERNMENT IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO AVERT DISASTER CONCERNING THE BANK FAILURE.

“We know that bank bailouts don’t work. One of the things Congressman Johnson said is that there’s some conflicting information coming out from the treasury department with Janet Yellin and from the federal reserve with Chairman Powell. I guess it remains to be seen exactly what they’re going to do. They’re saying that they are going to keep everybody whole. I don’t really know how they are going to do that.”

HE SAID JOHNSON AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE LOUISIANA DELEGATION IN WASHINGTON ARE DOING A GOOD JOB RAISING THE STATURE OF THE STATE.

“All of our Louisiana representatives seem to be doing a really good job from what I can tell making a pretty small relatively obscure state important on the national stage and in the leadership in their respective houses and committees.”

