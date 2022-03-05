Urban Bush Women Connect to Dance with Community

The Urban Bush Women are movement artists that tell the untold stories of African American culture from a woman’s perspective.

The Urban Bush Women have a unique way of connecting the community.

They use their technique of breathing and polyrhythm to connect with participants.

The UBW tells us how people of all nationalities can come together and dance.

Samantha Speis showed dancers how to bond with each other.

She taught them how to emotionally connect with their bodies.

She hopes they could find power in their movement.

Rosa Ashby-Metoyer came to the class to have fun.

She was surprised she could keep up with the other participants.

She was grateful to immerse herself in the dance experience.

Dancers of all ages learned how to embrace their individuality.

The Urban Bush Women showed them anyone can enjoy the art of dancing.

The Urban Bush Women perform at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Center on Saturday, March 5th at 7:30 P.M.