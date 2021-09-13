UPS Golf Tournament benefitting Children’s Advocacy Network

UPS is hosting their 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at Oak Wing Golf Course on Saturday, September 18th, 2021. This event will be to raise money for Children’s Advocacy Network. CAN’s mission is to help heal and champion abused and neglected children throughout Central Louisiana. The purpose of the annual golf tournament is to come together as a community, and support our local non-profit organizations making a difference in our community. Children’s Advocacy Center provides a non-threatening and safe environment for children to tell their abuse stories, minimizing the potential of re-traumatizing the child; serves the entire Central Louisiana region.

