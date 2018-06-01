UPDATE**Pedestrian Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

Press Release – Louisiana State Police Troopers have released additional information into the crash that claimed the life of Sherell Lewis Jr.

The investigation shows that Mr. Lewis Jr. had parked his vehicle on the shoulder in order to remove debris from the roadway. Mr. Lewis and another pedestrian were attempting to remove wood building material from the right lane of US Hwy 171 southbound.

Mr. Lewis Jr. and the other pedestrian began relocating the wood to the grass median that separates the highway as the 2003 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Matthew M. Martin, approached. Mr. Lewis Jr. and the additional pedestrian were in the roadway removing the debris when the crash occurred.

Troopers have identified two independent witnesses, in addition to the pedestrian with Mr. Lewis Jr., and have obtained statements from all. The crash remains active and ongoing. With regards to the insensitive comment posted to social media that occurred after the crash, we defer to the statement made by Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Original Press Release – May 29, 2018 Vernon Parish – Earlier today, a single vehicle crash killed a pedestrian from Leesville, LA.

Troopers responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m., which occurred on US Hwy 171, north of Pickering. The crash involved a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, driven by Matthew M. Martin (W/M 18 yrs) of Hineston, LA and a pedestrian, identified as Sherell L. Lewis Jr. (B/M 31 yrs). Prior to the crash, Lewis Jr. had stopped his vehicle on the southbound shoulder of US Hwy 171, in an attempt to remove debris in the roadway.

While Lewis Jr. was in the roadway, the Chevrolet collided with him. Lewis Jr. was transported to Byrd Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Martin was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Motorists that witness hazardous road conditions and/or reckless drivers are urged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police Troop headquarters.

In 2018, Troop E has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths.